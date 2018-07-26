Chris Hardwick reinstated as host of Talking Dead after investigation on sexual abuse claims against him

Chris Hardwick, the host of AMC network's Talking Dead, who was accused of sexual and emotional abuse by former girlfriend Chloe Dykstra, will return to the show following an internal investigation, found The Hollywood Reporter.

Talking Dead, which is the aftershow to zombie series The Walking Dead, will air on 12 August after the premiere of spin-off Fear the Walking Dead.

Hardwick was suspended after Dykstra posted an essay on 14 June, detailing the course her three-year-long relationship with a celebrity that she did not name. The TV host had denied all allegations but added that their relationship was 'not perfect', reported The Hollywood Reporter.

According to Entertainment Weekly, he had also opted out of moderating panel discussions at the 2018 San Diego Comic-Con for The Walking Dead, Fear the Walking Dead and Doctor Who with Yvette Nicole Brown filling in for him.

The network has also released a statement regarding this issue, “Following a comprehensive assessment by AMC, working with Ivy Kagan Bierman of the firm Loeb & Loeb, who has considerable experience in this area, Chris Hardwick will return to AMC as the host of Talking Dead and Talking with Chris Hardwick. We take these matters very seriously and given the information available to us after a very careful review, including interviews with numerous individuals, we believe returning Chris to work is the appropriate step.”

Updated Date: Jul 26, 2018 12:24 PM