You are here:

Chris Evans to star in Defending Jacob, Apple's eight-episode miniseries directed by Morten Tyldum

Avengers: Infinity War star Chris Evans has signed on to play the lead in Apple miniseries Defending Jacob.

The thriller series, to be directed by The Imitation Game helmer Morten Tyldum, is based on the novel of the same name by William Landay, reported Variety.

The 37-year-old actor will play Andy Barber, a district attorney who finds that his teenage son is a suspect in the case of a murdered 14-year-old boy he is investigating.

This is Evans' first major television role since 2000's The Opposite of Sex miniseries.

Mark Bomback, the scribe of War for the Planet of the Apes, has created and written the eight-episode series. He will also executive produce and serve as the showrunner.

Evans will also executive produce the show alongside Tyldum.

The actor, best known for playing fan favourite superhero Captain America in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, recently starred on Broadway to critical acclaim in Lobby Hero. Evans is also popular for roles in films like Snowpiercer and the original Fantastic Four film as well as its sequel Rise of the Silver Surfer. Evans is also scheduled to begin production on his upcoming film, The Devil All The Time.

(With inputs from agencies)

Updated Date: Sep 21, 2018 15:20 PM