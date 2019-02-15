You are here:

Chris Evans replaced by Captain America co-star Sebastian Stan in Netflix thriller, The Devil All the Time

Actor Sebastian Stan is set to star in Netflix's The Devil All the Time after Chris Evans had to exit the project due to scheduling conflicts.

As Evans is scheduled to feature in director Antoine Fuqua's Infinite and Apple series' Defending Jacob (which he is both producing and featuring in), the actor could not seem to manage dates for The Devil All the Time, reports Deadline.

Stan will be joining the cast that includes Tom Holland, Jason Clarke, Mia Wasikowska, Robert Pattinson, Riley Keough, and Bill Skarsgard.

According to Variety, the film is based on Donald Ray Pollock's 2011 novel and is set in a fictional town called Knockemstiff, Ohio, where a storm of faith, violence and redemption brews.

The story, told across two decades, revolves around a bullied kid who becomes a man who knows when to take action, a serial killer couple, a faith-testing preacher, and a corrupt local sheriff.

Sebastian Stan's recent performance that have earned him praise include performances in Destroyer, I, Tonya and The Avengers franchise.

The Sinnger helmer Antonio Campos is directing from a script he co-wrote with Paulo Campos.

Randall Poster, Ninestories' Jake Gyllenhaal and Riva Marker, and Max Born are producing the project. Annie Marter and Jacob Jaffke will be serving as executive producers on the project.

Updated Date: Feb 15, 2019 16:36:14 IST