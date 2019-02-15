Chris Cornell documentary being developed by Brad Pitt, Peter Berg's production company, Film 45

A new documentary on the life and career of musician Chris Cornell is being developed by Brad Pitt and Peter Berg’s production company, Film 45, reports Variety.

Vicky Karayiannis, Cornell's wife, will also be producing the project. The news was confirmed to Variety by a representative from Cornell's estate. However, there are no further details on the release date.

The musician recently won the posthumous Grammy Award on Sunday night. It was his third Grammy, having won the award for best rock performance for his song 'When Bad Does Good'. The award was received by his daughter Toni, 14, and son Christopher, 13 at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

Following the ceremony, Toni told reporters backstage that it had been 'very difficult' for the family. “We miss him so much and we saw him work on this so hard. He was always working on his music [because] it was his passion. It was really sad, in a way, to feel like he couldn’t be there himself to accept it for something that he was so proud of and worked so hard on,” People quoted Chris Cornell's daughter as saying.

Cornell was the main singer of Soundgarden from 1984 to 1997, when they broke up. He went on to front Audioslave before reuniting with Soundgarden in 2011. The band had been touring when on 18 May, 2017 Cornell died after a Detroit show. Police later reported that it was a suicide.

