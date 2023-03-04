One name that is known for sparking conversation and ‘controversy’ at the same time is Chris Brown. The Under The Influence artist’s image has been tarnished by negative headlines time and again despite his successful music career. From getting involved in several assault cases in public to being denied entry in the UK and Canada, the list of controversies surrounding the R&B star is quite long. With that said, Brown has once again gotten into a fresh controversy following his concert in Berlin, Germany. The rapper caught attention after he shockingly tossed away the phone of a female fan into the crowd during his live performance.

A video from the particular episode is going viral on social media where Brown can be seen performing with a female fan sitting on the stage. As the video plays, it opens with the singer performing his single ‘Take You Down’, while the woman can be seen trying to record the moment on her mobile phone. At first, Brown politely took the phone out of her hand and placed it down. However, the second time when the woman was seen busy on her phone, the singer lost his cool and took it away, only to toss it away in the crowd.

Check:

Here’s the FULL video to show how he even tried to be nice 🤷🏾‍♂️😂 pic.twitter.com/tNcWY0Vq8n — StanleyJae 💂🏽‍♀️ (@StanleyJayee) March 3, 2023

While the woman’s immediate reaction is not clear at all, it was later reported that she found her phone at the end of the event. In the meantime, social media users after taking note of the incident also shared their reactions.

While some spoke in defense of the singer, some also criticised him for doing such an act with the fan. A user wrote, “Tried to be nice? nothing justifies that behaviour”, while another user noted, “He should’ve act like he threw it but didn’t. Just hold it & give it back to her when she leaves the stage.””She had tons of cameras on her but she still need a Snapchat lol,” another user commented.

It is pertinent to note that Brown is currently busy with his Europe tour and is performing in different cities including Berlin, Paris, Belgium, and Amsterdam among others.