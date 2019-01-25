Chris Brown files defamation case in Paris court against woman who accused singer of sexual assault

Los Angeles: Following his arrest and release on an accusation of rape earlier this week, Chris Brown has filed a defamation case against his accuser in Paris courts.

An attorney for the rapper is seeking a criminal prosecution for the "slanderous accusation" of the defendant citing a date of 18 January, according to a copy of complaint acquired by The Hollywood Reporter.

A 24-year-old woman claimed he sexually assaulted her in his hotel room between January 15 and 16 this year. She said they met at Le Crystal club, near Les Champs-Elysees, and she followed him back to the hotel.

According to French publication Closer, the woman in her testimony claimed that Brown raped her. After that, his bodyguard and a friend of his also sexually assaulted her.

Brown and two of his associates, including a bodyguard, were released without charge, hours after he was detained over a rape allegation.

French police has said that it will continue to investigate the claim by the woman, identified as Miss K in the filed papers, which were submitted to Paris Prosecutor's office on the afternoon of 24 January.

The filing serves as notice in the case to the public prosecutor and the defendant, and Brown's attorney is seeking to pursue the case under the penal code, instead of a civil case, which could result in up to five years of jail time.

If charges are filed, the defendant will have 10 days to file evidence in her defense, and in French courts it is up to the defendant to prove the statement is true.

The rapper stayed in Paris, filming a music video, and was seen Wednesday shooting around the Eiffel Tower and on the banks of the Seine river.

Updated Date: Jan 25, 2019 17:25:47 IST