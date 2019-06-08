Chris Brown, Drake's 'No Guidance'; Madonna's 'Dark Ballet': New Music Saturdays

This week's picks include the crowd favorite Drake and the Queen of Pop, Madonna. Read on further to know more about them.

Chris Brown feat Drake - No Guidance

Chris Brown has released his new collaboration, 'No Guidance', a smooth R&B track, featuring Drake. The song is expected to be a part of his upcoming album Indigo, which will be out on 21 June. 'No Guidance' is as catchy as any of Brown's previous songs, with Drake bringing in his signature, easy-going vocals.

Future - 'Please Tell Me'

'Please Tell Me' from Future's EP Save Me has him at his vulnerable best. Set to a trap beat, he talks about being deeply smitten with a woman and wanting to take care of her and spoil her with riches: "Please tell me one Rolex won't do/ Please tell me want the new Bentley coupe." He expected nothing in return except "And all I really want is for you to hold me down."

Young the Giant - 'You + I'

The alt-rock band released a soothing, stripped down rendition of 'You + I' from their 2018 album Mirror Master. The accompanying video sees the band members performing the song among the nature, with the drums replaced with a tambourine. Five out of five stars is what this deserves.

Madonna - Dark Ballet

'Dark Ballet' is another song from Madonna's upcoming album Madame X with lyrics inspired by French Catholic saint Joan of Arc. The video too references the saint and is a commentary on religion, just like the many controversial ones from the beginning of her career. 'Dark Ballet' is one of the better tracks included in Madame X, meant to shock and have a lasting impact.

Bon Iver - 'Hey, Ma'

It seems impossible for Bon Iver to ever make a bad song. Singer Justin Vernon returns with a touching single 'Hey, Ma', which if you're a softy, might even move you to tears.

Updated Date: Jun 08, 2019 18:27:10 IST

