Raftaar and AKASA’s new song Phone Mila Ke starring Aroosa Khan has taken social media by storm and is also trending across social media platforms. The peppy track has an addictive tune and will set you right in the party mood, even at your lowest.

The song stars Aroosa Khan, who made her debut with a cameo song in Akshay Kumar’s ‘Bachchan Pandey’. Speaking about the success of the song choreographer Longinus Fernandes said, “Hard work always pays & the way Aroosa diligently rehearsed at my studio for 2 months prior to the shoot, is one of the major reasons why “Phone Mila Ke”

is trending. She was very sure that viewers would get hooked on our hook step. Over 12k Reels in 2 weeks is proof enough.”

The song is composed, written, and sung by every youngster’s favourite, Raftaar along with AKASA who effortlessly syncs and blends into the tunes of the song perfectly. The appealing dance moves, rhythmic tunes, and captivating lyrics have already won millions of hearts and are also the top choice for every music lover’s playlist, in no time.