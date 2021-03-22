Entertainment

Chloe Zhao's Oscar-nominated film Nomadland to release in India on 2 April in theatres

Nomadland stars Frances McDormand as a widow who hits the road in a van after losing her job.

FP Staff March 22, 2021 12:15:45 IST
Chloe Zhao's Oscar-nominated film Nomadland to release in India on 2 April in theatres

Frances McDormand in a scene from the film Nomadland. Image from Searchlight Pictures via AP

Oscar-nominated and multiple award winning film, Nomadland, directed by Chloe Zhao and starring Frances McDormand, will release in Indian cinemas on 2 April.

"Following the economic collapse of a company town in rural Nevada, Fern (McDormand) packs her van and sets off on the road exploring a life outside of conventional society as a modern-day nomad," reads the official synopsis. The film also stars real-life nomads Linda May, Swankie and Bob Wells, who help Fern's journey across the American west.

The drama will be one of the first few acclaimed Hollywood films to release in India, following the reopening of cinemas.

Nomadland premiered at the Venice Film Festival in September last year, where it won the coveted Golden Lion award. At the Toronto International Film Festival, the drama won the People's Choice Award.

At the recently announced Academy Award 2021 nominations, Nomadland earned 6 nods, including Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Actress for McDormand. After receiving four nominations at this year's Golden Globes, the film won Best Motion Picture – Drama and Best Director. Zhao became the the second woman to win best director after Barbra Streisand in 1984.

Watch the trailer here —

Updated Date: March 22, 2021 12:17:29 IST

TAGS:

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year. Use code PRO499. Limited period offer. *T&C apply

also read

Sharon Stone says she has taken first dose of coronavirus vaccine; shares update on Instagram
Entertainment

Sharon Stone says she has taken first dose of coronavirus vaccine; shares update on Instagram

As cinemas reopen across New York City, examining if the pandemic has irrevocably altered the movie-going experience
Entertainment

As cinemas reopen across New York City, examining if the pandemic has irrevocably altered the movie-going experience

Hand sanitiser dispensers and temperature checks make abundantly clear the pandemic is far from over. Yet, when the lights dimmed and cellphones were ritually silenced, the theatre-goers escaped, at least briefly, into engrossing entertainment, free of distraction or concern.

In the time of a pandemic and low buzz, how Oscar campaigns are going virtual
Entertainment

In the time of a pandemic and low buzz, how Oscar campaigns are going virtual

For Hollywood’s virtual awards scene, the pandemic has vaporised the froth and created an atmosphere more akin to a dirge.