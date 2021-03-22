Chloe Zhao's Oscar-nominated film Nomadland to release in India on 2 April in theatres
Nomadland stars Frances McDormand as a widow who hits the road in a van after losing her job.
Oscar-nominated and multiple award winning film, Nomadland, directed by Chloe Zhao and starring Frances McDormand, will release in Indian cinemas on 2 April.
"Following the economic collapse of a company town in rural Nevada, Fern (McDormand) packs her van and sets off on the road exploring a life outside of conventional society as a modern-day nomad," reads the official synopsis. The film also stars real-life nomads Linda May, Swankie and Bob Wells, who help Fern's journey across the American west.
The drama will be one of the first few acclaimed Hollywood films to release in India, following the reopening of cinemas.
Nomadland premiered at the Venice Film Festival in September last year, where it won the coveted Golden Lion award. At the Toronto International Film Festival, the drama won the People's Choice Award.
At the recently announced Academy Award 2021 nominations, Nomadland earned 6 nods, including Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Actress for McDormand. After receiving four nominations at this year's Golden Globes, the film won Best Motion Picture – Drama and Best Director. Zhao became the the second woman to win best director after Barbra Streisand in 1984.
Watch the trailer here —
