Chloe Zhao's Nomadland wins top honours at National Society of Film Critics awards
Nomadland won four awards at this year’s National Society of Film Critics awards, including best picture, best cinematography, best director and best actress.
Chloe Zhao’s film won the most awards at the 55th annual meeting for the organization on Saturday.
Frances McDormand was named best actress for her role in Nomadland while Zhao received the best director.
Maria Bakalova won best-supporting actress for her role in Borat Subsequent Moviefilm, and Paul Raci was given best-supporting actor for his part in Sound of Metal.
Delroy Lindo won the best actor for his role in Spike Lee’s Da 5 Bloods. The other awards went to Collective for best foreign-language film, Time for the best nonfiction film and Never Rarely Sometimes Always, directed by Eliza Hittman, won for the best screenplay.
The National Society of Film Critics is made up of 60 film critics from across the US.
