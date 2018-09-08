Chitrangda Singh to feature in AXN India's new food show set to air in October

Acclaimed actor and producer Chitrangda Singh has been roped in by AXN to be a part of a unique food-based show scheduled to air in October. Marriott International, a renowned hospitality chain in the world, and AXN India, have collaborated to create a culinary show that promises to be 'unique' and 'enthralling' to its viewers.

Chitrangda's college degree in food and nutrition and her versatility as an actor, charm and glamour made her an authentic choice for the show. The association will also be Chitrangda’s first appearance in English television.

In a statement, Chitrangda said, “Food is central in most of our lives and the chefs of Marriott are artists who create magic with ingredients. I have always been curious about cuisines and cultures and my travels across the world have given me the opportunity to try a variety of food." The actress added that with this upcoming culinary show, she would get the appropriate opportunity to do precisely that.

More details regarding the show will be revealed by Marriott International and AXN during the official press conference scheduled to be held in October.

Updated Date: Sep 08, 2018 16:13 PM