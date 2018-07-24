Chitrangada Singh on being part of an ensemble cast in Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster 3 and producing Soorma

Chitrangada Singh is content and happy, by her own admission. Her debut film as a producer, Soorma, has succeeded in striking a chord with viewers and she believes she got more than what was expected with the film.

When I meet her at a suburban five-star hotel in Mumbai, she looks radiant in a green suit despite a packed day filled with numerous interviews around her upcoming film Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster 3. So what next from here – production or acting? “Acting for sure. Production is a long process and it’s almost like you are doing just one thing for two-three years. I am looking forward to acting in more projects,” reveals the actress.

For an actress who took two sabbaticals in a span of 15 years, the fact that the industry has not forgotten her speaks volumes about her goodwill and talent. The third installment of Tigmanshu Dhulia’s Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster is all set to hit theatres and she is determined to make her presence felt. Ask her how SBG 3 happened and she informs that it was as organic as getting a call from Tigmanshu Dhulia for a meeting at his office. “I was scheduled to meet Sanjay Singh Chauhan, who has written this film. I was meeting him as I wanted him to write something for me. During a casual conversation he informed that he was currently busy writing SBG 3. I don’t know whether he discussed with Tigmanshu or not but the next thing I know, I got a call from Tigmanshu seeking a meeting. I don’t know how I was looking that day but I distinctly remember him telling me agar tum aise dikhogi to tum Suhani ban sakti ho (If you look like this, you can play Suhani).”

Chitrangada Singh and Sanjay Dutt are the latest addition to the world of treachery and deceit in the Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster series. So how big will the challenge be in terms of leaving an impression? “I had asked the same question: whether people will remember Suhani’s character. Tigmanshu's only reply was that I should wait and see. The idea was to blend into this world as most of the characters are already established. He was so confident that he only told me to say the dialogues in the correct manner and leave the rest to him. He has got an eye on everything,” says Chitrangada.

The determination to succeed in this second phase of her career is writ large in Chitrangada’s persona. According to the actress, the initial phase of her career was exciting but it had its own ups and downs, and everything was unplanned. Marriage was definitely a priority for Chitrangada and she got married at an early age. This was followed by an early divorce with ace golfer Jyoti Randhawa. “I had a child, which seemed like the most natural thing for me to do at that point of time and then somehow things did not work out. Then you need to find something to feed your confidence and my return to cinema in 2010 was based on those reasons," she says.

Chitrangada believes that the phase taught her a lot about emotional independence. “I won’t blame people at all. No regrets really. When I look back, I think it all happened for the best. When you spend time with yourself, you tend to discover what you are capable of and that’s probably a good thing that happened to me.”

This second phase, which also marks her entry in the world of production, according to Chitrangada has been gratifying. The two scripts she wrote during her break, meeting Sandeep Singh, and directors like Tigmanshu Dhulia, Nikkhil Advani signing her for their films, is something she considers as a stroke of luck.

“I think this is a bit of stroke of destiny that it brought me back into thick of things. I don’t know how I keep coming back. This time I am back for good. It’s like somebody is telling me that this is what I am supposed to be doing,” says Chitrangada.

