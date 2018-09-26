Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni's 2008 bestseller, The Palace of Illusions, to adapted on big screen

The Palace of Illusions, Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni's 2008 bestseller is being adapted for the screen. Producers NR Pachisia and Dipankar Jojo Chaki have bought the rights to the novel which presents an enchanting interpretation of the Mahabharata told from Draupadi's perspective.

Confirming the news, Divakaruni told DNA, "I am excited as the book is perfectly suited for an on-screen adaptation. The Mahabharata, as a story, is powerful and dramatic and most importantly, relevant to our lives both as men and women."

The book is remembered for its polemic against outdated cultural practices, sexism and the phallocentrism that is often found to be rife in religious scriptures. Divakaruni, with her new-age Panchaali, questions all of these while re-telling the Hindu epic. In the novel, the award-winning novelist puts the fire-born Draupadi in the spotlight.

The book chronicles her life, beginning from her first step to her last breath, from a strong, feminist viewpoint. Draupadi's marriage to the five heroic Paandavas, her exile, role in the biggest war fought on the grounds of Kurukshetra, the unravelling of Krishna, everything along with a raging yearning for Karna, finds a place in the novel.

Crucial details about the project on the cast, director and channel have also not been revealed yet.

