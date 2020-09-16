Chiranjeevi’s brother Naga Babu Konidela tests positive for coronavirus

Telugu actor and producer Naga Babu Konidela took to social media to share the news of his diagnosis

Megastar Chiranjeevi's younger brother, popular actor, and host Naga Babu Konidela has tested positive for COVID-19. The actor took to social media on 15 September and shared the news, adding that he sees it as an opportunity to help others by becoming a plasma donor.

Naga Babu wrote on Instagram, "An infection doesn't always have to be a suffering, you can always transform it into an opportunity to help the fellow beings. Tested Covid-19 +ve. Will scuffle & strife through this and will be a plasma donor. #covid warrior #plasmadonor."

According to a report in India Today, Naga Babu is currently under home quarantine as per the doctor's advice. The actor who regularly participates in television shoots recently did an interview with his daughter Niharika Konidela as well.

Soon after Naga Babu had posted the message, a number of people took to the comments section to wish him a speedy recovery. Among those was Chiranjeevi's son-in-law Kalyan Dhev who wrote, "Speedy recovery Nagababai," with a smiley emoji.

According to Hindustan Times, Naga Babu had recently denied reports about a biopic being planned on his brother’s life. In the interview with TV9 that was cited by the publication, he said his brother lives a very content and complete life and even the minor struggles at the beginning of his career do not really warrant a film to be made on it.

Stating that the personal lives of celebrities like Savitri, Silk Smitha, and Sanjay Dutt were not peaceful and thus deserved to be made into films, he added, "My brother Chiru, on the other hand, leads a fantastic and complete life whether it is onscreen and off-screen."