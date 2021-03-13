Chiranjeevi unveils teaser of Nagarjuna’s Wild Dog, calls the character ‘ferocious’

Scheduled to hit theatres on 2 April, Wild Dog was earlier supposed to stream on Netflix

Superstar Chiranjeevi Konidela released the teaser of Akkineni Nagarjuna starrer Wild Dog on Friday, 12 March.

Taking to Twitter, Chiranjeevi said that his brother Nag looks cool and energetic in the trailer. Further appreciating Nagarjuna, Chiranjeevi added that the actor is fearless and trying out all the genres.

The teaser gives us a glimpse of the story, which is based on the terror attack that happened in Hyderabad in 2013. Nagarjuna is shown to be a part of a special team of officers, who trace and kill the perpetrators of the blasts in the action-packed film.

Starring Dia Mirza, Atul Kulkarni and Choked famed Saiyami Kher in pivotal, the film has been helmed by debutant director Ashishor Solomon. Nagarjuna plays the titular role of Wild Dog whose character name is Vijay Varma. The teaser describes his character as a ‘ferocious patriotic daredevil’.

Scheduled for a theatrical release on 2 April, the film was earlier supposed to stream on Netflix. However, the makers decided to release it in cinemas after seeing the success of other films, reported The Indian Express.

Speaking about the decision, Nagarjuna cited the examples of Krack and Uppena and shared that they pulled out of the Netflix deal seeing the response to these films.

Commenting about Wild Dog, the superstar said that the film tells the story of unfortunate incidents that happened in Hyderabad and is more than just hunting terrorists, reported Telangana Today.

The actor, who recently hosted Bigg Boss 4 Telugu and was last seen in the Telugu web series Loser, is also a part of the Hindi film Brahmastra. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, it also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.