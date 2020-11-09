Chiranjeevi tests positive for COVID-19, says he is asymptomatic and isolating at home

Chiranjeevi, in a social media post, requested those who came in contact with him to get tested for the coronavirus.

Telugu film actor and former union minister K Chiranjeevi on Monday said he had tested positive for COVID-19 . The actor posted on Twitter that he took a test before resuming shooting for Telugu film Acharya as part of the safety protocol.

He is asymptomatic and under home quarantine. The actor requested all those who came in contact with him during the past five days to undergo coronavirus test. He said he will update soon on his recovery.

Here is his tweet

Indian Express notes that Chiranjeevi had recently met Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao at Pragathi Bhavan about issues the Telugu film industry is facing. Roads and Buildings Minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy, State Planning Board Vice Chairman B Vinod Kumar, RS Member J Santosh Kumar, Government’s Chief Advisor Rajiv Sharma, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, principal secretaries Narsing Rao, Ramakrishna Rao and Seshadri were also present.

In the meeting, they also discussed how the state government can help the film industry which suffered economic loss due to the nationwide lockdown. The government's plan to set up a new film city on the outskirts of Hyderabad was also on the agenda.

Acharya is directed by Koratala Siva and is produced by Konidela Production Company in association with Niranjan Reddy’s Matinee Entertainment. The first look was released on Chiranjeevi's 65th birthday in August this year. In the poster, the actor was seen with a red scarf wrapped around his neck, holding a dagger in his hand.

The actor may be essaying a communist revolutionary in the film. Kajal Aggarwal will also been seen playing a lead role in the film. Earlier Trisha was slated to make her Tollywood comeback with the film but she announced her exit from the project.

Telangana reported 857 new COVID-19 cases taking the tally to2,51,188 while four more deaths pushed the toll to 1,381, the state government said on Monday.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)