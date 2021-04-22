Chiranjeevi started Corona Crisis Charity last year in order to help industry workers and artists affected during the lockdown.

Amid the surge in coronavirus cases all over the country, Telugu superstar Chiranjeevi has announced a free vaccination drive for all Tollywood artists and journalists on behalf of the Corona Crisis Charity (CCC). Talking to Twitter, he made the announcement by posting a video recently. Starting from today, 22 April, the drive is open to all above 45. It has been organised in association with Apollo Hospitals and includes the spouses of eligible candidates.

In the video, he said, "The eligible cine artistes and journalists can register for free vaccination through their unions or associations. If your spouse is 45, they can also get a free vaccination under this drive. We will prepare a schedule and vaccinate beneficiaries accordingly at Apollo Hospitals starting Thursday. Also, you will get free consultation for three months through Apollo 24/7".

He added that the journalists and artists have to first register themselves via their respective organisations and unions.

Check out the announcement here

Along with other Telugu celebrities, Chiranjeevi started CCC last year in order to help the industry workers and artists after they got affected badly by the lockdown.

In the last few weeks, the number of coronavirus cases is increasing at an alarming speed. With this initiative, Chiranjeevi aims to keep the Tollywood film fraternity safe from the virus.

Recently, few bigwigs including Pawan Kalyan, Dil Raju, and Nivetha Thomas have contracted the virus. Today, Chiranjeevi's son-in-law Kalyaan Dhev confirmed that he's also suffering from COVID-19 .