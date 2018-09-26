China Gate song 'Chamma Chamma' to be recreated for Prakash Jha's film, Fraud Saiyyan

Rajkumar Santoshi's 1998 film China Gate had a chart-buster track titled 'Chamma Chamma', featuring Urmila Matondkar, 'Chamma Chamma', which achieved almost a cult status. Mumbai Mirror now reports that the song will be recreated for Prakash Jha’s upcoming production, Fraud Saiyyan.

The film will be featuring Arshad Warsi in the lead and will be directed by Sourabh Shrivastava.

Kumar Taurani, the producer who owns the rights to the original song said, “Prakash ji recently showed us all the songs from his film and there was a situation where a dance number was required. He selected ‘Chamma Chamma.’ We have roped in (composer) Tanishk Bagchi to recreate the song for him. Tanishk is known to work his magic on retro tracks. We should have the new version ready by the weekend.”

The Fraud Saiyyan team is still looking for a female lead to feature opposite Warsi. Taurani confirmed the news saying that the team was speaking to known actresses and would be finalising one very soon. The song will be shot in the next 10 to 12 days, added Taurani.

'Chamma Chamma' was originally composed by Anu Malik, who sang portions of the song with Sapna Awasthi Singh. The narrative of China Gate charts Colonel Krishnakant Puri's (Om Puri) journey with his team of 10 men who were dismissed from the Indian Army after they failed in the mission called 'China Gate'.

Updated Date: Sep 26, 2018 15:45 PM