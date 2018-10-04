You are here:

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina trailer: Witch or human? Kiernan Shipka is forced to choose

FP Staff

Oct,04 2018 18:44:47 IST

Kiernan Shipka, who played Jon Hamm’s precocious daughter on Mad Men, stars as a teenage witch in Netflix’s comic book-based, dark coming-of-age tale Chilling Adventures of Sabrina.

Kiernan Shipka in Chilling Adventures of Sabrina. Netflix

The trailer, which was released on Wednesday, introduces us to Sabrina Spellman (Shipka), her boyfriend Harvey Kinkle (Ross Lynch), her aunts Hilda and Zelda, and other townsfolk who compel the teen witch to either follow her family’s tradition and join the occult or live a normal human life with her sweet boyfriend.

"In the town of Greendale, where it always feels like Halloween, there lived a girl who was half witch, half mortal, who on her 16th birthday would have to choose between two worlds: the witch world of her family, and the human world of her friends. And that girl is me," she says in the trailer's voice-over.

But as she finds out it's not easy for her two sides to always stay in harmony and she is forced to take actions that may not always be agreeable. As she says, “I’m not an evil person..but these are desperate times."

Another still from Chilling Adventures of Sabrina. Netflix

Riverdale showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa has created and penned the script for the series, which also also stars Jaz Sinclair, Michelle Gomez, Chance Perdomo, Lucy Davis, Miranda Otto, Richard Coyle, and Tati Gabrielle

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina premieres on Netflix on 26 October.

Watch the trailer here.

Updated Date: Oct 04, 2018 19:06 PM

