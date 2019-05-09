Chilean singer drops copyright infringement suit against makers of Frozen's Oscar-winning song, 'Let it Go'

Chilean singer Jaime Ciero has dropped the lawsuit that claimed that the Academy Award-winning 'Let it Go' from 2013 animation film Frozen was copied from his composition, reports Variety.

In November 2017, Cicero sued Walt Disney Company, songwriters Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, as well as singers Demi Lovato and Idina Menzel. However, the suit was dropped against Lovato and Menzel later.

In his copyright infringement lawsuit, Ciero alleged that 'Let it Go' was inspired by his own single, 'Volar'. According to IndieWire, the lawsuit stated that "the striking similarities include note combinations, structures, hooks, melodies, lyrics, themes, production and textures.” He also claimed that the crescendo of 'Let it Go' was melodically identical to the 'Volar's' hook.

According to TMZ, Ciero even claimed a share in the profits from the movie, music, and marketing.

Disney challenged the lawsuit, arguing that despite the release of Frozen in 2013, the plaintiff waited for four years to bring to notice the claim of infringement. Forbes notes "federal law only permits people to bring copyright infringement lawsuits within the first three years after the infringements are discovered." Then, Ciero had countered saying that the song was still being used by Disney in new projects around Frozen, including a Broadway musical.

Ciero first performed 'Volar' in 2008.

