Chhota Rajan moves Bombay High Court against Hansal Mehta and Netflix's Scoop, denied injunction against release

Hansal Mehta’s Scoop that’s currently streaming on Netflix, is based on the life of journalist Jigna Vora who was accused of the murder of journalist Jyotirmoy Dey after her interview with gangster Chhota Rajan. Actor Karishma Tanna essays the role of Vohra, and the series walks on a tightrope of facts and fiction, changing some names of the characters while keeping some as they are. Behind the Bars In Byculla: My Days in Prison is the book that’s the inspiration for the show.

Rajan has now moved the Bombay High Court for an injunction against the show. He has stated using his photograph sans his permission was a copyright violation. The gangster was being represented by advocate Mihir Desai. “I have a copyright on my image and permission has to be sought to use it,” submitted Desai. “Only my face is shown. I am shown as the one behind the murder. I am convicted. I am not disputing that. My appeal is pending. But should I be portrayed like this in front of the whole world?” the arguments added.

However, Senior advocate Ravi Kadam for Netflix submitted that Rajan had been convicted by the trial court and that all the episodes of the series were already streaming on the aforementioned OTT platform.

The court asked the director of the show Hansal Mehta and Netflix to file their replies while refusing a stay on the streaming of Scoop.

