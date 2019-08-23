Chhichhore special trailer: Sushant Singh Rajput, Shraddha Kapoor and friends relive their riotous college days

The makers of Chhichhore are leaving no stones unturned to sustain the buzz around the film. After dropping the official trailer on 4 August, the makers have now released a 'Dosti (friendship) special trailer'. The trailer presents a montage of clips from the protagonists' college days.

Opening with a voiceover that warns the viewers about getting up close and personal with the college lives of the main characters, the clip shows them engaging in pranks, practical jokes, stunts, and other different antics.

Director Nitesh Tiwari shared the trailer on Twitter

Chhichhore follows a group of college friends — Anni (Sushant Singh Rajput), Maya (Shraddha Kapoor), Sexa (Varun Sharma), Derek (Tahir Raj Bhasin), Acid (Naveen Polishetty), Mummy (Tushar Pandey), and Bevda (Saharsh Kumar Shukla). The film oscillates between the '80-'90s and the present day. According to the official synopsis, the film creates "a world where one meets interesting characters, shares great times and becomes friends for life." These friends lose touch with one another until they are united years later, possibly following a tragedy. The film also stars Prateik Babbar as the antagonist Raggie.

The shoot of the film wrapped up in April, with Shraddha Kapoor sharing an emotional note along with a series of photographs on Instagram. Sharing her experience on shooting for the film, the star expressed her gratitude towards the entire team of the movie, and called it the "experience of a lifetime."

Tiwari's other notable works apart from Dangal include films like Chillar Party and Bhoothnath Returns. He has also worked on Kill Dil, Nil Battey Sannata, and Bareilly Ki Barfi as a dialogue, screenplay and story writer.

Chhichhore is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala via his banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, alongside Fox Star Studios. Pritam has composed the music, while Amitabh Bhattacharya has written the songs.

Updated Date: Aug 23, 2019 14:57:51 IST