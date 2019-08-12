Chhichhore: New poster of Sushant Singh Rajput, Shraddha Kapoor's upcoming comedy film unveiled

After receiving great reception for its eccentric trailer, the makers of Chhichhore have released a new poster of the film to keep the buzz alive. The new look features the entire cast of the film in their young and the older avatar in one frame.

Chhichhore follows a group of college friends — Anni (Sushant Singh Rajput), Maya (Shraddha Kapoor), Sexa (Varun Sharma), Derek (Tahir Raj Bhasin), Acid (Naveen Polishetty), Mummy (Tushar Pandey) and Bevda (Saharsh Kumar Shukla). The film seems to be set in the 80s or the 90s as the characters sport retro looks. According to the official synopsis, the film creates "a world where one meets interesting characters, shares great times and becomes friends for life."

Check out the new poster of Chhichhore

Sushant Singh Rajput and Shraddha Kapoor... New poster of #Chhichhore... Directed by Nitesh Tiwari... Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala... Fox Star Studios presentation... 6 Sept 2019 release. pic.twitter.com/yscAFAEhpT — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 12, 2019

Helmed by noted Dangal filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari, Chhichhore is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, via his banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment alongside Fox Star Studios.

While talking about returning to direction after a gap of three years and choosing a light-hearted friendship story, Tiwari told Film Companion, "I never wanted it to be just an amalgamation of sunny episodes in a hostel student’s life. It needed a purpose. My writers and I sat and wracked our brains as to how we could make this part of life even more meaningful. Once we got a purpose, I realized that this was the film I wanted to make next.”

The shoot of the film wrapped up in April with Kapoor sharing an emotional note along with a series of photographs on Instagram. Sharing her experience on shooting for the film, the star expressed her gratitude towards the entire team of the movie and called it the "experience of a lifetime."

Rajput was last seen in Sonchiriya, while Kapoor is gearing up for the release of her first Telugu language film Saaho, alongside Prabhas. Sharma played Sonakshi Sinha's brother recently in Khandaani Shafakhana and Bhasin will portray former Indian cricket team skipper Sunil Gavaskar in Kabir Khan's 83.

Chhichhore is scheduled for release on 6 September.

Updated Date: Aug 12, 2019 12:35:23 IST