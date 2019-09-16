You are here:

Chhichhore box office collection: Sushant Singh Rajput's college drama rustles up Rs 94.06 cr in 10 days

FP Staff

Sep 16, 2019 12:27:55 IST

Sushant Singh Rajput and Shraddha Kapoor-starrer Chhichhore is currently in its second week at the domestic box office. The film, directed by Nitesh Tiwari, minted Rs 9.42 crore on Saturday and Rs 10.42 crore on Sunday (15 September), taking its total earnings to Rs 94.06 crore. The campus drama is expected to soon cross the Rs 100 crore mark.

A still from Chhichhore. YouTube

Despite facing competition from Ayushmann Khurrana's comedy Dream Girl, Chhichhore has been performing consistently well at the box office. Positive word-of-mouth had a role to play in the film's success.

Trade analysts noted that Chhichhore can beat the lifetime earnings of MS Dhoni: The Untold Story. The film is Sushant's second-highest grosser in terms of first-day opening sales. It has beaten the opening numbers of his previous releases, Kedarnath and Shuddh Desi Romance.

Here are the latest box office figures for Chhichhore.

Chhichhore follows a group of college friends — Anni (Sushant), Maya (Shraddha), Sexa (Varun Sharma), Derek (Tahir Raj Bhasin), Acid (Naveen Polishetty), Mummy (Tushar Pandey), and Bevda (Saharsh Kumar Shukla). The film creates "a world where one meets interesting characters, shares great times and becomes friends for life."

Nitesh recently told Mid-Day that Chhichhore aims to spread suicide prevention awareness through its story. He also hoped that the film gains a tax-free status so that more youngsters could watch it.

