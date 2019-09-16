Chhichhore box office collection: Sushant Singh Rajput's college drama rustles up Rs 94.06 cr in 10 days

Sushant Singh Rajput and Shraddha Kapoor-starrer Chhichhore is currently in its second week at the domestic box office. The film, directed by Nitesh Tiwari, minted Rs 9.42 crore on Saturday and Rs 10.42 crore on Sunday (15 September), taking its total earnings to Rs 94.06 crore. The campus drama is expected to soon cross the Rs 100 crore mark.

Despite facing competition from Ayushmann Khurrana's comedy Dream Girl, Chhichhore has been performing consistently well at the box office. Positive word-of-mouth had a role to play in the film's success.

Trade analysts noted that Chhichhore can beat the lifetime earnings of MS Dhoni: The Untold Story. The film is Sushant's second-highest grosser in terms of first-day opening sales. It has beaten the opening numbers of his previous releases, Kedarnath and Shuddh Desi Romance.

Here are the latest box office figures for Chhichhore.

#Chhichhore refuses to slow down... Weekend 2 was extremely crucial since it faced a new, tough opponent [#DreamGirl], but the incredible biz clearly indicates it has cast a spell at the BO... [Week 2] Fri 5.34 cr, Sat 9.42 cr, Sun 10.47 cr. Total: ₹ 94.06 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 16, 2019

#Chhichhore biz at a glance...

Week 1: ₹ 68.83 cr

Weekend 2: ₹ 25.23 cr

Total: ₹ 94.06 cr

⭐️#Chhichhore has the potential to challenge *lifetime biz* of #MSDhoni: #TheUntoldStory [#SushantSinghRajput’s highest grossing film] in coming days.#India biz.

SUPER-HIT. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 16, 2019

Chhichhore follows a group of college friends — Anni (Sushant), Maya (Shraddha), Sexa (Varun Sharma), Derek (Tahir Raj Bhasin), Acid (Naveen Polishetty), Mummy (Tushar Pandey), and Bevda (Saharsh Kumar Shukla). The film creates "a world where one meets interesting characters, shares great times and becomes friends for life."

Nitesh recently told Mid-Day that Chhichhore aims to spread suicide prevention awareness through its story. He also hoped that the film gains a tax-free status so that more youngsters could watch it.

Updated Date: Sep 16, 2019 12:27:55 IST