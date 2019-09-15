Chhichhore box office collection: Sushant Singh Rajput's college drama crosses Rs 80 cr mark in second week

Sushant Singh Rajput and Shraddha Kapoor-starrer Chhichhore is continuing its winning streak at the box office. The college drama, which opened to a lacklustre start, is doing wonders at the ticket windows and has crossed the Rs. 75 crore mark in its second weekend.

The film raked in a total of Rs. 83.59 crore during its second weekend. The college drama minted Rs. 5.34 crore on its second Friday and saw a major jump on its second Saturday, earning Rs. 9.42 crore, thus crossing the Rs. 75 crore mark.

Check out the official box office figures here

#Chhichhore returns to top form on [second] Sat... Emerges a biggg favourite as biz multiplies and witnesses huge gains [76.40% growth] across the board... ₹ 💯 cr is not far away... [Week 2] Fri 5.34 cr, Sat 9.42 cr. Total: ₹ 83.59 cr. #India biz. SUPER-HIT. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 15, 2019

Apart from Sushant and Shraddha, the film also stars Varun Sharma, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Naveen Polishetty, Saharsh Kumar Shukla and Tushar Pandey in pivotal roles. Chhichhore is full of nostalgia and plays on the themes of friendship and college life.

The film revolves around Anni (played by Sushant) and his college buddies. It showcases how their lives undergo major changes after they all graduate. One part of the film shows the friends in their college and how they strive to win a competition and the second part features them all grown up.

The gang, which gets separated after college, reunites years later in a hospital when a tragedy befalls.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the film is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and had hit the big screens on 6 September.

Updated Date: Sep 15, 2019 15:39:27 IST