Chhichhore box office collection: Sushant Singh Rajput's campus drama earns Rs 61.33 cr by day 6

Chhichhore seems to gain a strong grip at the box office with Wednesday's collections standing at Rs 7.20 crore. The total earnings of the film is currently Rs 61.33 crore.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh has shared the film's box office figures on social media, stating that Chhichhore is taking small but assured steps towards the Rs 100 crore mark.

Opening on 6 September with a decent Rs 7.32 crore, the movie witnessed a 10.66 percent growth in ticket sales on Monday compared to its first day.

Chhichhore follows a group of college friends — Anni (Sushant), Maya (Shraddha), Sexa (Varun Sharma), Derek (Tahir Raj Bhasin), Acid (Naveen Polishetty), Mummy (Tushar Pandey), and Bevda (Saharsh Kumar Shukla). The film creates "a world where one meets interesting characters, shares great times and becomes friends for life."

The film has also become Sushant's second-highest grosser in terms of first-day opening sales. It has beaten the opening figures of his previous releases, Kedarnath and Shuddh Desi Romance. However, it was leaked online by notorious piracy website Tamilrockers, which may affect the revenue.

Nitesh Tiwari spoke about the box office response with Indo-Asian News Service, "We are really happy with the audience love to the film and that's enough for us. I don't think much about money because there will be times when your film will work at the box-office and there will be times when your film will not work at the box-office. So, we just want the audience's love and support for this film for a longer period."

Producer Sajid Nadiadwala recently confessed he had given a go-ahead, minutes into hearing director Nitesh Tiwari's one-line pitch about the narrative. The 'intriguing' idea got the filmmaker convinced, and he decided to back the project. Calling it his "finest film in the 34 years," Nadiadwala claims that the film is a gift to his two sons Subhan and Sufyan.

