Chhattisgarh model Renee Kujur is Rihanna's Indian doppelganger; social media users point out resemblance

Renee Kujur, a model from Chattisgarh, is going viral on social media for being global pop icon Rihanna's doppelganger. Several Twitter and Instagram users have pointed out that Kujur, who has been in the modelling industry for a couple of years now, bears a striking resemblance to the Barbadian singer.

Kujur, who hails from a small town called Bagicha in Chhattisgarh, India, says landing modelling projects had been really tough for her. In an industry obsessed with fairness, her dusky skin tone kept her from landing big projects. "They told me all models are into prostitution [sic] and I won’t become a model unless I pleased clients. Being dark had already killed my chances," she tells Hindustan Times. It wasn't until a friend did a photoshoot with Kujur without retouching her skin tone that the aspiring model's resemblance to Rihanna became clearer. Looking like a global sensation who is worshipped by millions of people from different countries made Kujur's professional life easier.

A broad forehead, full lips with a defined cupid's bow and wide nose — one can't help but marvel at the similarities between Kujur and Rihanna's face structure. Kujur, too, is aware of the resemblance and thinks of it as a blessing. She says, "Rihanna has already convinced people that she is sexy and beautiful and the West is crazy about her. If I resemble her, how can I be unattractive? That’s how our mind works."

Updated Date: Jul 05, 2018 17:31 PM