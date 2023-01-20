From a very young age we are told not to utter the word sex or sexual desires. And even when it comes to periods we are supposed to whisper and not talk about. If you stain your skirt with period stains it is considered to be shameful. People around us forget that we breathe for life and there is nothing to hide and vagina is as important as the heart. It is important to know about vaginal health and it is better for kids to be taught early in life about vaginal hygiene. This is what Rakul Preet Singh and Sumeet Viyas starrer Chhatriwali talks about. Undeniable Chhatriwali is an educative film without being preachy.

Sexual health is as important as mental health and I am thankful that Hindi cinema has started the conversation around it. It talks about male contraceptives and how condoms are the best way of protection unlike birth control pills which have side effects.

Directed by Tejas Vijay Deoskar, Chhatriwali in a very sensitive manner portrays the side effects of frequent use of abortion pills. The film shows how the chapter on the reproductive system is as important as the digestive system. And the resistance of the Biology teacher played by Rajesh to Tailang to not teach the chapter in depth to the students.

The film is set in Haryana and Rakul Preet Singh plays the role of quality control head in a condom factory. In the initial part of the film she is embarrassed about her job profile, but under the guidance of her employer, she realises how condoms can save life and the importance of sex education. Though the film is a one-time watch, but a must watch for all, especially teenagers. Chhatriwali is not a preachy film and delivers the message in a humorous manner.