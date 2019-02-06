Chhapaak: Meghna Gulzar says there is an 'uncanny similarity' between acid attack survivor and Deepika Padukone

After Raazi, Meghna Gulzar is set to helm Chhapaak, based on the life of of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal. Deepika Padukone will be headlining the film, also starring Vikrant Massey.

Talking about Deepika's role, at Lit for Life 2019 event in Chennai, Meghna said, "You won’t be seeing Deepika, you know. You will be seeing a disfigured Deepika. There is an uncanny similarity between the survivor and Deepika." She added that the film will show the impact violence has on people's lives, reports News18.

Agarwal told Hindustan Times that she was happy Padukone was playing the role. She explained that she could not judge the actress for something she could not do. She added that she believed Padukone would "give her best".

Gulzar had in the past said that the film is an attempt to explore a larger story on acid violence in the country through a real life subject.

Padukone will also produce the film. Chhapaak will showcase her journey in the time after her attack spanning a decade, a significant part of the story is the game-changing PIL in the Supreme Court which inspired the amendment on acid laws in 2013.

Chhapaak is scheduled to start filming in the third week of March.

Updated Date: Feb 06, 2019 14:26:48 IST