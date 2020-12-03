Chhalaang writer Zeishan Quadri booked for allegedly cheating web series financier of Rs 1.5 cr

The financier has alleged in his complaint that Zeishan Quadri did not return his money on the due date, but issued cheques which bounced.

Actor and scriptwriter Zeishan Quadri has been booked for allegedly cheating a film financier of Rs 1.25 crore.

According to The Indian Express, a complaint was registered at Amboli police station on Monday by the financier. The complaint stated that he had backed a web series written by Quadri, but the work was delayed due to the COVID-19 lockdown.

Speaking to the publication, Someshwar Kamthe, the senior inspector at Amboli police station said the complainant has alleged that instead of using the finances to develop the series, Quadri used it for other expenses.

In an interaction with news agency Asian News International, the police said that the complaint has been registered under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 420 (cheating) and 406 (criminal breach of trust) after co-producer Jatin Sethi filed the police complaint alleging Quadri cheated him off Rs 1.5 crore, which he along with a friend had invested in for an OTT series.

The report added that Quadri did not return the financier's money on the due date, but gave a few cheques which bounced.

Quadri has co-written and starred in Anurag Kashyap's crime drama Gangs of Wasseypur. He was recently credited with penning the screenplay for Chhalaang, starring Rajkummar Rao and Nushrat Bharucha. He starred in the web series Bicchoo Ka Khel, led by Divyenndu, where he played the role of a police officer.