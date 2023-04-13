Introducing ‘Ragada’ from the much-awaited movie ‘Chengiz’ – a high-energy track that will get you grooving. With its pulsating beats and catchy lyrics, this song will make you groove. When fans found out that Jeet along with co-actor Sushmita will be landing in Delhi, they gave a special and an upbeat surprise performance on the song ‘Widda’ and danced their hearts out outside a cinema in CP. What made the fiesta even more special, was that the dancers entered dancing on the foot tapping track ‘Widda’ from the movie which was released earlier this week and Jeet and Susmita also joined the flashmob with the signature steps from the song. It was an incredible moment for the team.

Bengal’s very own superstar Jeet, who essays the larger-than-life character of the fearless and unstoppable Chengiz in the upcoming movie, shares his excitement about the release of the high-octane party track ‘Ragada’ and the performance that left him awestruck.

The catchy and upbeat track ‘Ragada’ is a perfect blend of electrifying music and foot-tapping lyrics, that sets the tone for the movie’s gripping plot. Speaking about the song and performance, Jeet said, “I am thrilled to present the song ‘Ragada’ to my fans. I am pleasantly surprised by the grand performance on the song, it was definitely overwhelming. The movie ‘Chengiz’ has been a passion project, and I can’t wait for the audience to experience the thrill and excitement of this one-of-a-kind action extravaganza. This song is just a glimpse of what’s in store for everyone.”

Sung by Mika Singh & directed and composed by Aneek Dhar, Ragada is your new party track to groove to. Produced by Jeet, Gopal Madnani, and Amit Jumrani, and directed by the talented Rajesh Ganguly, who has also written the dialogues and screenplay, ‘Chengiz’ is an action-packed entertainer that is sure to leave a lasting impact on the audiences. Based on a story by Neeraj Pandey and Rajesh Ganguly, the movie is all set to release on Eid, 21st April 2023.

