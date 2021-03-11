Chehre teaser sees Amitabh Bachchan, Emraan Hashmi share polarising views on crime and justice
Rumy Jafry's Chehre, which was earlier scheduled to release on 30 April, is now moved to 9 April
The makers of Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi starrer Chehre have finally unveiled the teaser on Thursday, 11 March. Along with the teaser, a new release date has also been announced. The film will hit the theatres on 9 April. Earlier, it was scheduled to release on 30 April.
The 45-second teaser begins with Annu Kapoor's voice speaking about the real nature of humans and how no one can claim about not doing anything wrong. Next, Hashmi speaks about the concept of honesty and dishonesty. At last, Amitabh talks about how the courtrooms deliver judgements, not justice.
Check out the teaser here
AMITABH - EMRAAN: #CHEHRE TEASER... Teaser of mystery thriller #Chehre... Teams #AmitabhBachchan and #EmraanHashmi for the first time... Directed by Rumy Jafry... 9 April 2021 release. pic.twitter.com/7Edk0LkVO6
— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 11, 2021
Anand Pandit Motion Pictures and Saraswati Entertainment Private Limited are backing the film. Krystle D'Souza, Raghuvir Yadav and Siddhanth Kapoor will be seen in pivotal roles. In 2019, Rhea Chakraborty announced being part of the project on social media. But, she's nowhere to be seen on the recently-released posters.
Chehre will be Amitabh's first release of 2021. He will follow it up with Nagraj Popatrao Manjule's Jhund, slated to release on 18 June.
Hashmi, meanwhile, has Sanjay Gupta's gangster-drama Mumbai Saga in his kitty. The film, also starring John Abraham, is scheduled to hit the theatres on 19 March.
