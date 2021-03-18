Chehre producer Anand Pandit explains why Rhea Chakraborty is absent from film's posters
'We have decided not to talk about Rhea Chakraborty at this moment. We will answer questions regarding her at the right time,' said Chehre producer Anand Pandit
As Emraan Hashmi-Amitabh Bachchan's thriller Chehre prepares to hit cinemas on 30 April, its makers are actively promoting the film. However, Rhea Chakraborty, who plays a role in the film, has been excluded from all promotional material. There have been speculations whether she is even part of Chehre anymore.
Addressing this issue, producer Anand Pandit recently told Mid-Day, "We did not react because we have decided not to talk about Rhea at this moment. We will answer questions regarding her at the right time. At this juncture, there is nothing more I can say."
Besides Chakraborty, Krystle D'Souza, Raghuvir Yadav, Drithiman Chakroborthy, and Siddhanth Kapoor are also part of the Rumy Jafry directorial.
Originally scheduled to hit the big screen in July 2020, the mystery-thriller but was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Bankrolled by Anand Pandit Motion Pictures and Saraswati Entertainment Private Limited, Chehre will be Big B's first release of the year.
The actress was embroiled in controversy following the passing of her boyfriend, actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Chakraborty, her brother and the other accused were arrested in September last year by the NCB in connection with its probe into the drugs angle related to the case of Rajput's death.
