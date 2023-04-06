Ever since the Rocking star Yash has been introduced as the face of the Rise Up campaign of Pepsi, it has become a massive sensation over the internet. As the campaign has come with a high resonating value in concern to the superstar and the audience, fans could not hold to flood their unprecedented love for the superstar on the social media universe. With Yash being the face of the campaign, it has seen a high engagement from the audience that has never been seen before.

The way Yash rose to the peak of stardom having been born from the grass root level, it’s indeed an inspiration for millions of people. Having paved a long path, Yash is a superstar who very aptly justifies the definition of ‘Rising Up’ as he came from a humble background and rose from the odds, and became a huge superstar of Indian cinema. As the mega success of KGF made him a global sensation, he also holds a big credit for taking the name of Indian cinema on the global map with the success of the film.

All this justified the superstar’s statement of constantly rising which was well portrayed in the ‘Rise Up’ campaign led by Pepsi. The message that the campaign brought is very personal to Yash which represents his story of rising. The superstar also dubbed the ad campaign in multiple languages ranging from Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada to give his audience the personal touch and make it sound like their own.

Yash is among those A-list celebrities who have led this campaign and have successfully resonated with the mass audience developing an organic connection. Having all the elements of larger-than-life, Yash’s ravishing style, a big-scale entertainment with fans hailing the superstar, the campaign in the truest sense is all made up for Yash.

