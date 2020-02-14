Check out Sunny Leone serving tea on VMate: Caution! Hilarious videos ahead

The month of love has brought a sweet surprise for VMate users. Not only the users can participate in VMate's #HappyValentinesDay campaign to win exciting prizes, but also spend a day with sizzling diva Sunny Leone on the platform with #Sunnykidate. VMate, the trending short video platform, has rolled out an innovative video sticker that allows users to begin their morning with Sunny and interact with her to make their day an extraordinary one.

The video sticker has gone viral as a large set of people are posting their videos on how they spent their day with her. While some videos show users to be in complete awe with the beauty of Sunny, some are super excited to talk to her and some are adding extra tadka to make it highly entertaining.

The videos have been laden with fascinating stunts by VMate users who are seen playing with fire, showing their creativity to share their love with the diva, some lost senses and some created ridiculously funny videos, some have been seen falling unconscious and some users incorporated funny audios and stickers to add more fun to the video.

While singles are going all out to date Sunny Leone virtually, however, it looks like married men have trouble doing so. Couple’s, especially wives, have taken over the video reprimanding their husbands for having tea with another woman.

Lastly, Abdullah Pathan, the former winner of #SunnyKaNewYearCall who also went on a face to face date with Sunny Leone, is back to meet the crush of his life again. This WWE aspirant from Moradabad used his USP to create the video which is different from all others. Even though the beautiful diva is handing over tea and is talking to him, Abdullah is seen trying to work out and managing this virtual date, along with his morning exercise routine. Isn't that commendable?

