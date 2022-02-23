In the inside video, Tamannaah and Madhur Bhandarkar can be seen performing the rituals of the Muhurat Shot before kickstarting the filming of Babli Bouncer.

Ever since Tamannaah Bhatia joined forces with Madhur Bhandarkar for Babli Bouncer, cine lovers across the nation have been excited to watch the powerhouse duo's magic on screen. The PAN-India star has already begun the shooting for the project. Now an exclusive video of Muhurat Shot has been recovered from the sets!

In the inside video, Tamannaah and Madhur Bhandarkar can be seen performing the rituals of the Muhurat Shot before kickstarting the filming of Babli Bouncer. Carrying the character's Avatar, the box office queen looked captivating in a simple yellow-maroon dress paired with a nose ring, giving her a quirky vibe.

Here's an exclusive BTS video of Tamannaah Bhatia's (@tamannaahspeak) #BabliBouncer I'm waiting for this Madhuri Bhandarkar (@imbhandarkar ) film. All the best team! pic.twitter.com/udKGz6cp6n — Eshita Bhargava (@eshita_bhargava) February 23, 2022

Tamannaah would essay a defining character of a female bouncer in the light-hearted film by Madhur Bhandarkar. The blockbuster star is the latest addition to the filmmaker's powerhouse muses, including Tabu, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, and Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Meanwhile, the busy actress has many releases on the horizon. Tamannaah has Gurthunda Seethakalam, F3, and Bhola Shankar in the South and Plan A Plan B and Yaar Dost in Bollywood.