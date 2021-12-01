Actor Arjun Kapoor has trimmed his hair considerably and is sporting a moustache for his film Kuttey, a dark comedy.

Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor has a new look for his upcoming movie Kuttey, a dark comedy. He has significantly chopped his hair and is sporting a moustache and stubble for Vishal Bhardwaj’s son Aasmaan’s directorial debut.

Recently, Arjun shared photographs of his appearance from the film and received positive feedback. He captioned the picture, “Wahi Saal Naya Maal !!! Chopped the hair trimmed the beard & started film number 17 #kuttey #newlook #photodump #moustacheman”

In an interview he had said, “As much as I am missing my long hair, it is part of an actor's journey to let go and begin again and in that milieu, a film like 'Kuttey' comes where you have to let go of all inhibitions and really go deep into playing the character."

The actor says he loves his directors' clarity that he wanted him to have a particular look.

He added: "And look like a person that blends in and is in every man. The character really needed that so I am really happy and excited that the look has come together and my director is very happy and now I leave the rest to when the film comes out."

Written by Aasmaan and Vishal Bhardwaj, Kuttey also stars Naseeruddin Shah, Konkona Sen Sharma, Tabu and Radhika Madan.

Apart from Kuttey, Arjun will be seen in Lady Killer with Ajay Bahl and the yet-untitled Jagan Shakti directorial co-starring John Abraham.

