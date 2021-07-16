Robert Downey Jr has joined HBO's series adaptation of Viet Thanh Nguyen's The Sympathizer

With the pandemic restrictions starting to ease at different parts of the country, the entertainment industry has started to roll out newer films and TV shows.

Chatrapathi Hindi remake

Filmmaker SS Rajamouli has launched Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas's upcoming film, a Hindi adaptation of the Telugu movie Chatrapathi.

Sai Sreenivas will make his Hindi film debut with the remake of the 2005 movie, directed by Rajamouli. The new movie will be helmed by filmmaker V V Vinayak and produced by Jayantilal Gada's Pen Studios.

Starring Prabhas in the lead, Chatrapathi revolved around the story of a young man searching for his family he lost. The film also featured Shriya Saran, Venu Madhav, Pradeep Rawat and Bhanu Priya in pivotal roles.

The remake marks a reunion for Sreenivas and Vinayak after they worked together in 2014's Alludu Seenu, which launched Sreenivas as an actor in the Telugu film industry. The actor has over the years featured in hits like Jaya Janaki Nayaka, Saakshyam, Kavacham and Sita.

Antonio Banderas joins the cast of Indiana Jones 5

Antonio Banderas is the latest addition to the star-studded cast of Harrison Ford-led fifth instalment in the Indiana Jones franchise. According to Variety, details about Banderas' character are still under wraps.

The much-anticipated movie also features actors Mads Mikkelsen, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Boyd Holbrook, Shaunette Renee Wilson and Thomas Kretschmann. Ford is returning to the role of legendary hero archaeologist for the movie, being directed by Logan helmer James Mangold. Jez Butterworth, John-Henry Butterworth and Mangold co-wrote the script.

Indiana Jones 5 started production last month in Pinewood and other locations in the UK.

It will be produced by Steven Spielberg, who helmed the first four Indiana Jones movies, along with Kathleen Kennedy, Frank Marshall and Simon Emanuel. The film is scheduled to be released on 29 July, 2022.

Robert Downey Jr joins HBO's series adaptation of Viet Thanh Nguyen's The Sympathizer



Hollywood star Robert Downey Jr will be featuring in the series adaptation of author Viet Thanh Nguyen's Pulitzer Prize-winning novel The Sympathizer, being developed by entertainment company A24 for HBO.

The role would mark Downey Jr's first major project after hanging up his Iron Man suit in Avengers: Endgame.

According to Variety, Old Boy helmer Park Chan-wook will be directing the drama series.

He will also serve as co-showrunner with Don McKellar.

