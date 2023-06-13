Charu Asopa on finalising her divorce with Rajeev Sen: 'Little anxious, know I am doing the right thing'

Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen were officially divorced on June 8. Taking to her vlog, the actress shared- “I am a little anxious. I know I am doing the right thing but I think everyone must be feeling the same anxiety.”

While speaking to ETimes, Asopa, talking about her ex-husband and their daughter Ziana, said, “Rajeev can meet her whenever he wants. I always say that he is always welcome to spend time with Ziana.”

She added, “In fact, if he wants I can drop Ziana at his place and I recently sent Ziana to be with her father. That’s not a problem. Par hum dono ka saath uske baare mein kya hi bolun…”

On her daughter’s perspective on her parents’ relationship

I feel it’s better this way that we both are co-parenting Ziana. I want our daughter to see us both respecting and behaving well toward each other. I don’t want Ziana to see Rajeev and me sharing a relationship where we are both not happy and it becomes toxic for her as well. This is better I feel.

Charu’s former statements

The Mere Angne Meinactress claimed that Rajeev has the tendency of contradicting himself. In her interaction with The Times Of India, Charu revealed that Rajeev has been sending her messages on WhatsApp for the past week. She continued by saying that initially, she found it “weird” because she was “surprised by the suddenness of the situation” and thought that something was going on. But now she claims that she has realised why Rajeev was messaging her.

