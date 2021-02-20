Charlize Theron, Kerry Washington cast in Netflix fantasy film The School for Good and Evil

The School for Good and Evil, adapted from Soman Chainani's fantasy novel of the same name, will be directed by Freaks and Geeks and Bridesmaids helmer Paul Feig.

Charlize Theron and Kerry Washington have joined the cast of the upcoming Netflix movie, The School for Good and Evil, directed by Paul Feig.

According to reports, the movie will be based on the young adult fantasy novel by Soman Chainani.

The book follows the adventures of best friends Sophie and Agatha at the School for Good and Evil, where ordinary boys and girls are trained to be fairy tale heroes and villains.

Sophie has princess aspirations and expects to be picked for the School for Good and Agatha seems a natural fit for the villains in the School for Evil. Yet soon the girls find their fortunes reversed, putting their friendship to a test.

Paul Feig went on Twitter to announce the casting news of Charlize Theron and Kerry Washington by welcoming them. Feig has directed movies like Freaks and Geeks, Bridesmaids, A Simple Favor and The Heat. David Magee, who wrote Life of Pi and Let It Snow for Netflix, will write the screenplay for the movie.

Feig will produce the film under his Feigco banner, along with Joe Roth, Laura Fischer, Jane Startz, and Jeffrey Kirschenbaum. Patricia Riggen and Zack Roth will be the executive producers with Chainani.

I know what school I’m applying to! So thrilled to welcome Charlize Theron and Kerry Washington to the School for Good and Evil! Everyone, prepare to get schooled! @CharlizeAfrica @kerrywashington @netflix @NetflixFilm pic.twitter.com/IgmoDABkp0 — Paul Feig (@paulfeig) February 19, 2021

Other actors like Sofia Wylie of High School Musical: The Musical – The Series- fame and Sophia Anne Caruso of The Sound of Music Live! - fame will also star in The School for Good and Evil. While Sofia Wylie will play Agatha, Sophia Anne Caruso will be playing Sophia. Theron and Washington are set to play Lady Lesso and Professor Dovey, respectively.

The School for Good and Evil was set up at Universal originally, but Netflix acquired its rights in 2020. It’s currently filming at Belfast Harbour Studios in Northern Ireland and is scheduled to release in 2022 on Netflix.

Charlize Theron had previously teamed with Netflix on last summer’s hit The Old Guard and also landed an Oscar nomination for portraying Megyn Kelly in Bombshell. Theron also starred alongside Seth Rogen in the romantic comedy Long Shot. Meanwhile, Kerry Washington's recent movies include Ryan Murphy’s adaptation of The Prom at Netflix, Little Fires Everywhere and American Son.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)