Charlie Sheen moves court to bring down child support payments; says he's been 'blacklisted' by Hollywood

Los Angeles: Actor Charlie Sheen has filed paperwork to reduce the child support he has to pay his former wives Denise Richards and Brooke Mueller, saying that he can no longer afford it as he has been blacklisted in Hollywood.

The actor claims he is nowhere near Hollywood's A-list anymore following his very public bust-up with Chuck Lorre, the creator of his hit TV show Two and a Half Men, and his big AIDS diagnosis revelation, reports aceshowbiz.com.

He says he has been "blacklisted" and few people want to work with him these days.

"I have been unable to find steady work, and have been blacklisted from many aspects of the entertainment industry," he wrote in his bid to modify his support payments.

According to the documents, obtained by a publication The Blast, he currently pays Richards $20,000 per month to cover the expenses of their daughters Sam and Lola, and Mueller $55,000 per month for their twin sons Bob and Max.

Sheen was married to Richards from 2002 to 2006 and he divorced realtor and reality TV star Mueller in May, 2011 following three years of marriage. Both splits were acrimonious. In the paperwork, Sheen claims he is in a "dire financial crisis", and says his fortune has substantially dwindled in recent years.

He also states he owes millions to lawyers and the tax man, as well as bank mortgage payments.

A hearing has been scheduled for next month.

Updated Date: Aug 02, 2018 14:24 PM