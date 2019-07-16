You are here:

Charles Levin, best known for Seinfeld, NYPD Blue roles, found dead in Oregon

FP Staff

Jul 16, 2019 10:23:55 IST

Actor Charles Levin, who appeared in Seinfeld, is believed to have died after his car became trapped along a remote road in the northwestern US state of Oregon, officials said.

Police and rescue workers searched for several days for Levin, 70, whose vehicle was spotted Saturday stuck just off an "almost impassable" road by a resident, the Grants Pass Department of Public Safety said.

Charles Levin in a still from the TV show Golden Girls | Twitter

According to Associated Press,  Levin’s son reported the actor missing from Grants Pass on 8 July. On Friday, search and rescue crews narrowed down a search area based on an emergency cellphone ping.

Human remains were found after several hours of searching very steep and rugged terrain in the vicinity. "Based on the circumstances, there is a high probability that the remains are those of Charles Levin," the department said in a statement Sunday.

Levin's pug dog was found deceased in the stranded vehicle.

Levin memorably played a highly-strung mohel -- a person who carries out circumcisions according to Jewish law -- in a 1993 episode of acclaimed TV sitcom Seinfeld.

He had minor roles in Woody Allen films Annie Hall and Manhattan, also in This is Spinal Tap and Golden Girls. Levin was best known for regular roles in sitcom Alice and police procedural Hill Street Blues in the 1980s. Other television show credits include The Twilight Zone, L.A. Law, Law & Order, NYPD Blue, Doogie Howser, M.D., and Night Court.

According to IMDB, he retired from acting in 1998 and moved to Oregon. He was reported missing earlier in the week by his Los Angeles-based son, local media reported.

(With inputs from Press trust of India)

