Directed by Doug Liman, Chaos Walking also stars Nick Jonas and Mads Mikkelsen

Lionsgate Play has announced the digital premiere of Tom Holland-starrer sci-fi film, Chaos Walking. The film had its theatrical debut in March 2021, and soon after it was released on PVOD in the US and the UK.

Directed by Doug Liman (Go, The Bourne Identity, Edge of Tomorrow), the film is based on the award-winning YA-sci-fi novel The Knife of Never Letting Go — written by Patrick Ness. Apart from Holland, the film also stars Daisy Ridley, Mads Mikkelsen and Nick Jonas.

The movie is about a dystopian world where there are no women, and all living creatures can hear each other's thoughts in a stream of images, words, and sounds called Noise.

Check out the announcement here

Tbh, we would have the same thought too if we saw #DaisyRidley. #ChaosWalking coming soon on LionsgatePlay. pic.twitter.com/hyqXQi1bdL — Lionsgate Play (@lionsgateplayIN) June 2, 2021

The official synopsis of the film reads as, "In the not-too-distant future, Todd Hewitt (Tom Holland) discovers Viola (Daisy Ridley), a mysterious girl who crash lands on his planet, where all the women have disappeared, and the men are afflicted by “The Noise” – a force that puts all their thoughts on display. In this dangerous landscape, Viola’s life is threatened – and as Todd vows to protect her, he will have to discover his own inner power and unlock the planet’s dark secrets."

Check out the trailer here