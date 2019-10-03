Chanel Paris show gatecrasher says Gigi Hadid didn't understand her 'comic approach to prank'

Chanel's Paris fashion week show was one to remember. Apart from showcasing their spring-summer 2020 collection, the organisers had to deal with a prankster who jumped onto the catwalk on Tuesday, and walked unchecked with the models for the big finale.

The gatecrasher, identified as Parisan comedian Marie S’Infiltre, stepped onstage in a vintage Chanel outfit during runway show at Paris Fashion Week, which was attended by celebrities like Anna Wintour and Cardi B.

With security guards left floundering, it was supermodel Gigi Hadid, who eventually confronted the gatecrasher as she tried to further upstage the models, and escorted her off the set.

Check out the video here

In other news, Gigi Hadid saves the finale of the Chanel spring/summer show when a random guest decided to join models!! She blended in so well the security had a difficult time finding her. pic.twitter.com/h86mToNUls — (@pradaVsme) October 1, 2019

The daring infiltrator was dressed from head to toe in a black and white Chanel-like tweed suit and hat, and slipped unnoticed onto the catwalk.

“Gigi was quite nervous, by all means, and reacted quite aggressively to me,” says the comedian, artist and writer. “She clearly did not understand my comic approach, and at some point, I thought she was going to pull my hair and yell, as if we were school girls.” quotes Forbes.

She further says that Gigi is "obviously sublime" and calls her a fashion icon, adding she understands her reaction, and will continue to love her in spite of that.

Chanel told Agence France-Presse that the woman had taken them by complete surprise but "this is not the first time that she has done this."

S’Infiltre may also had gatecrashed a show by the lingerie brand Etam last week.

"We are not going to make a drama out of it," a Chanel spokeswoman added. "We would have preferred if it hadn't happened."

(With inputs from Agence France-Presse)

Updated Date: Oct 03, 2019 11:27:13 IST