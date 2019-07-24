Chandrayaan 2: Nat Geo show to take viewers behind-the-scenes from ISRO’s Command Centre

National Geographic has announced a new show based on India's second lunar exploration Chandrayaan 2. The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) successfully launched Chandrayaan 2 on 22 July from a launchpad in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh. The soft landing of lander Vikram and rover Pragyan will be attempted on the lunar South Pole in September.

According to the press release, the National Geographic show will follow the touchdown of the lander live from ISRO's Command Centre to give viewers "deeper insights into the historic moment." The show will include live coverage and pre-shot stories about the nature of the mission. Interviews with experts will also be showcased to talk about India's second mission to the Moon.

"The live show will capture the excitement of will it, wont it as National Geographic brings unheard and unseen perspectives from the heart of action," says the press release.

This will be the first time any mission touched down so far from the moon's equator, according to a report in Science. This section of the moon has not been explored much. A large section of the lunar South Pole stays under the shadow of the North Pole. There is speculation of water being present there in the permanently shadowed areas around it. Moreover, the South Pole is also said to have cold traps which contain fossilised information of the early Solar System.

Chandrayaan 2 cost India a total of Rs 978 crores. The success of the mission will ensure the fourth rank for India after the US, Soviet Union (now Russia) and China.

Previously, the network had announced a documentary chronicling the Lok Sabha elections of 2019. Titled The Great Indian Election, it showcases the work that goes into planning and executing the country's biggest democratic exercise. The network also followed prominent Indian political figures on their campaign trails.

