Champak Jain, film producer and owner of Venus Records, passes away after suffering brain haemorrhage

Film producer Champak Jain passed away on Thursday after suffering from a brain haemorrhage.

Champak was one of the owners of Venus Records and Tapes which produced hit films like the 1994 blockbuster Main Khiladi Tu Anari, starring Saif Ali Khan and Akshay Kumar.

His last rites will take place on Friday in Mumbai.

Actor Sonu Sood expressed grief on the sudden demise of the producer by calling him a "noble soul".

"Really sad to know about the sudden demise of Champak Jain Ji. He was such a noble soul. Had such fond memories of him. My condolences to the entire Venus family, Rattan Jain Ji, Ganesh Jain ji RIP Champak sir," tweeted the actor.

Really sad to know about the sudden demise of Champak Jain ji. He was such a noble soul . Had such fond memories of him. My condolences to the entire Venus family, Rattan Jain ji, Ganesh Jain ji 🙏RIP Champak sir. — sonu sood (@SonuSood) October 31, 2019

Sanjay Nirupam, Ashoke Pandit, Mika Singh, and Gurpreet Kaur Chadha were among others who expressed grief and offered condolences to Champak's family.

Shocked and extremely saddened to hear about the passing of my very dear friend Mr.champakjain the owner of @Venus__Music . He was a very kind and helpful man. May God bless his soul, RIP🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/f9vhBszvX5 — King Mika Singh (@MikaSingh) October 31, 2019

Extremely sad to know that Our friend #ChampakJain is no more. Champak ji belongs to the family who own #Venus music company who have also produced super hit films. A great human being. Industry will miss him.

ओम् शांति ! pic.twitter.com/ZAWJvxFI0B — Ashoke Pandit (@ashokepandit) October 31, 2019

Very sorry to hear the untimely demise of Shri #Champakjain ji of #Venus group. He was a most humble and grounded soul known for helping the new talents of the industry. #RIP pic.twitter.com/CbXXv6eoA1 — Gurpreet Kaur Chadha (@GurpreetKChadha) October 31, 2019

Deeply saddened to hear about untimely death of Champak Jain.

He was a dear friend of mine. I have lot of fond memories of his. He was gem of person.

My heartfelt condolences to his family members and whole Venus group.#ChampakJain pic.twitter.com/lspz2DAVq2 — Sanjay Nirupam (@sanjaynirupam) October 31, 2019

(With inputs from Asian News International)

Updated Date: Nov 01, 2019 10:54:07 IST