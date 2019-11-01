You are here:

Champak Jain, film producer and owner of Venus Records, passes away after suffering brain haemorrhage

FP Staff

Nov 01, 2019 10:52:49 IST

Film producer Champak Jain passed away on Thursday after suffering from a brain haemorrhage.

Champak was one of the owners of Venus Records and Tapes which produced hit films like the 1994 blockbuster Main Khiladi Tu Anari, starring Saif Ali Khan and Akshay Kumar.

His last rites will take place on Friday in Mumbai.

Actor Sonu Sood expressed grief on the sudden demise of the producer by calling him a "noble soul".

"Really sad to know about the sudden demise of Champak Jain Ji. He was such a noble soul. Had such fond memories of him. My condolences to the entire Venus family, Rattan Jain Ji, Ganesh Jain ji RIP Champak sir," tweeted the actor.

Check out Sonu Sood's tweet

Sanjay Nirupam, Ashoke Pandit, Mika Singh, and Gurpreet Kaur Chadha were among others who expressed grief and offered condolences to Champak's family.

See their tweets below

(With inputs from Asian News International)

Special Thursday Expiry on 10th 7th Nov
Early Closure to The Great Diwali Discount
Last Chance to get Moneycontrol Pro for a year @ Rs. 289/- only
Coupon code: DIWALI.

Updated Date: Nov 01, 2019 10:54:07 IST

tags: Bollywood , Brain haemorrhage , Buzz Patrol , BuzzPatrol , Champak Jain , Mika Singh , Sonu Sood , Venus Records

also see

Bhumi Pednekar on Saand Ki Aankh releasing on Diwali: It's large-hearted, emotional, and a complete family entertainer

Bhumi Pednekar on Saand Ki Aankh releasing on Diwali: It's large-hearted, emotional, and a complete family entertainer

Indoo Ki Jawani: Kiara Advani's rom-com goes on floor in Lucknow, will release on 5 June, 2020

Indoo Ki Jawani: Kiara Advani's rom-com goes on floor in Lucknow, will release on 5 June, 2020

Saand ki Aankh: Bhumi Pednekar, Taapsee Pannu's film exempted from taxes in Uttar Pradesh ahead of release on 25 October

Saand ki Aankh: Bhumi Pednekar, Taapsee Pannu's film exempted from taxes in Uttar Pradesh ahead of release on 25 October