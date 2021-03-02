Chakravyuh trailer: Prateik Babbar tackles cybercrime in MX Player Original series
Chakravyuh, the eight-episode series backed by Applause Entertainment, will premiere on MX Player on 12 March.
Applause Entertainment and MX Player today unveiled the trailer of their upcoming original urban tech crime thriller Chakravyuh.
An adaptation of the popular crime novel, Anti – Social Network, by Piyush Jha, The series explores cybercrime and sex-ploitation through the lens of its lead character Inspector Virkar, his tech junkie partner Richard and psychiatrist Naina.
"When a college student gets murdered in a ghastly manner, Inspector Virkar from the Crime Branch gets called in. As Virkar investigates, he stumbles upon a ruthless gang of young, tech-savvy miscreants who use social networking sites and the dark web for blackmail and extortion. As the case grows murkier, Virkar finds himself out of his depth, chasing a killer who always seems to be one step ahead," the official description reads.
Directed by Sajit Warrier and written by Karan Shah and Chaitanya Chopra, the eight-episode series is led by Prateik Babbar and also stars Simran Kaur Mundi, Ashish Vidyarthi, Shiv Pandit, Ruhi Singh, Asif Basra, Gopal Dutt, Anjali Singh, Mahir Pandi, Ankit Narang and Ayesha Kanga in pivotal roles.
Check out the trailer here
⚠️ Nothing is 100% secure!
Watch Inspector Virkar fight 'Internet ka underworld' - the dark web.
Chakravyuh - An Inspector Virkar Crime Thriller, out on 12 March.
Trailer out now: https://t.co/o2o5FzEoIz@prateikbabbar @ShivPanditt #ChakravyuhOnMX #MXOriginalSeries #MXPlayer
— MX Player (@MXPlayer) March 1, 2021
The show is produced by Applause Entertainment in association with Kailash and Arti Surendranath’s Mayavid Online and will be streaming on MX Player from 12 March.
