Chadwick Boseman's fans petition for his statue to replace a Confederate installation in his hometown
The Confederate soldier station that fans want to be replaced is located in front of a courthouse in Chadwick Boseman's hometown.
Fans of the late Chadwick Boseman are signing a petition asking for a monument of the actor to replace a Confederate statue in his hometown in South Carolina.
While there have been several petitions launched in the wake of his death urging for the statue in Anderson, one of them boasts of 11,000 signatures and counting, reported People.
The most-signed petition reads, "Mr. Boseman is without question an American treasure and his accolades go on and on," adding that it is only fitting that his work is honoured in the same place where he was born.
A report in IndieWire reveals that currently the Confederate soldier station that fans want to be replaced is located in front of a courthouse in Boseman's hometown. However, the report mentions that the Confederate statue has been surrounded by controversy ever since the murder of George Floyd in May and was vandalised in June to protest against police brutality and racism.
Actor Chadwick Boseman died at his home in Los Angeles with his wife and family by his side after a four-year struggle with colon cancer. The actor who played Black icons Jackie Robinson and James Brown gained worldwide attention with his portrayal of Black Panther in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The actor was 43.
Following his demise a number of celebrities paid tribute to the actor, including Black Panther director Ryan Coogler, who said that Boseman was a man of faith and dignity, and someone who lived a beautiful life while making great art.
More recently, Boseman's co-star from Black Panther, Michael B Jordan too penned a heartfelt note to remember the late actor recalled one of the final conversations he had with Boseman before he died of colon cancer.
