Chadwick Boseman's character T'Challa won't be recast in Black Panther sequel, confirms Kevin Feige

Marvel Studios will 'explore the world of Wakanda and the characters introduced in the first film' in Black Panther 2, but won't recast T'Challa in the sequel to honour Chadwick Boseman's legacy and portrayal.

Marvel president Kevin Feige has confirmed that Chadwick Boseman's character T'Challa will not be recast in the sequel to Black Panther.

Speaking towards the end of Marvel Studio's presentation at Disney Investor Day, he stated that he wanted to acknowledge the devastating loss of a dear friend and member of Marvel Studios family, reported Deadline.

As per the report, he added that Boseman was an immensely talented actor and an inspirational individual who affected everyone's lives both professionally and personally. According to Feige, Boseman's portrayal of T'Challa, the Black Panther is iconic and "transcends iteration of the character in any other medium from Marvel's past."

Feige went on to add that to honour the legacy that Boseman helped build through his portrayal of the king of Wakanda, Marvel wants to continue exploring the world of Wakanda and all the rich and varied characters that were introduced in the first film.

Last month Marvel Studio's Executive Vice President Victoria Alonso revealed there are no plans to digitally recreate Chadwick Boseman for Black Panther's sequel.

Disney too has put out an official statement on the matter.

Check it out here

Black Panther 2, opening July 8, 2022, is being written & directed by Ryan Coogler. Honoring Chadwick Boseman’s legacy & portrayal of T’Challa, @MarvelStudios will not recast the character, but will explore the world of Wakanda & the rich characters introduced in the first film. — Disney (@Disney) December 11, 2020

Boseman, who played Black Panther in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, died of cancer at the age of 43 in the month of August, this year. Boseman died at his home in Los Angeles, surrounded by his wife and family. The actor was diagnosed with colon cancer four years ago but had never spoken publicly about his diagnosis.