Chad Michael Murray cast as cult leader Edgar Evernever in Riverdale, starring KJ Apa, Cole Sprouse

One Tree Hill actor Chad Michael Murray has joined the cast of Riverdale in a recurring role. Murray will play Edgar Evernever on the popular teen drama, reports Entertainment Weekly.

His character according to the official descrption is: "As the enigmatic leader of the cult-like Farm, Edgar arrives in Riverdale to spread his teachings and heal the ravaged soul of this once wholesome town. Edgar is a charming, handsome guru, but is he hiding a more sinister agenda?"

Evernever has been discussed on the show many times but has not yet made an appearance.

Riverdale follows Archie Andrews (KJ Apa), Betty Cooper (Lili Reinhart), Veronica Lodge (Camila Mendes), and Jughead Jones (Cole Sprouse) in this reimagined spin on the Archie comics.

Its third season premiered 10 October and was renewed for a fourth installment in January.

Updated Date: Feb 09, 2019 17:26:42 IST